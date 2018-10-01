× Coach McCarthy agrees with QB that opportunities were missed in win vs. Bills

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers posted a big win on Sunday, Sept. 30 vs. the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field, but they weren’t jumping up and down at the team facility Monday, Oct. 1 — especially not Aaron Rodgers, whose comments after the game on Sunday seemed to call out the coach and/or coaching staff.

Coach Mike McCarthy wasn’t very worked up about the budding controversy, but when Rodgers says something, it gets attention.

Green Bay rolled up a season-high 423 yards against Buffalo, but only turned that into 22 points, which was more than enough against the Bills, but it won’t be most other weeks. After the game, Rodgers was asked whether it was “the most frustrated (he’s) been after a victory.”

“No, I’m happy. I’m gonna, I’m excited to go home and have a scotch or two, but I’m also a realist — so that’s just not acceptable offense for us. 423 yards looks pretty good in comparison to some of the games we’ve put forward the first three weeks, but it should have been about 45 points and about 600 yards,” said Rodgers.

The comments led Coach McCarthy to respond on Monday.

“I think we all gotta recognize and realize this is football. I get the I’m-not-built-for-TV type stuff but I’m not gonna get into that tone and things like that. Very passionate man. Very passionate, very competitive,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy said he agrees with Rodgers that the Packers did leave many opportunities out on the field on Sunday.