Fire Prevention Week: Domino’s teams up with MFD to check smoke detectors

MILWAUKEE — Domino’s Pizza near 14th and Forest Home is teaming up with the Milwaukee Fire Department to promote Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 7-13) and make sure everyone has a working smoke detector.

According to a news release, on Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., anyone who orders a pizza has the chance to be surprised at their front door when their pie arrives on board a fire engine. Then, if the smoke detectors work inside the randomly selected home, the pizza is free! If the smoke detectors aren’t working, firefighters will install alarms or replace batteries.

It’s an effort to stress that smoke detectors save lives.

“Today’s home fires burn faster than ever. From the time the smoke alarm sounds, you may have less than two minutes to escape a home fire safely. That’s why this year’s campaign theme is so important – having an escape plan as well as fully functioning smoke alarms are essential to safely escaping a home fire,” said Michael Ball, lieutenant at Milwaukee Fire Department.

Customers can call Domino’s at 414-645-3303 to place their order and be eligible for the fire engine delivery.