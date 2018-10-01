× ‘How excited we are:’ Shinedown to perform at Fiserv Forum on March 8, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Shinedown will perform at Fiserv Forum on March 8, 2019, as part of their 2019 “Attention Attention World Tour” featuring support from Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

“We welcome rockers Shinedown to Fiserv Forum on March 8, 2019,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “If you only knew how excited we are to have them.”

Fan club pre-sale begins on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. local. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Shinedown tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at noon local time until Thursday, Oct. 4, at 10 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. local, and radio/local pre-sales begin Thursday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. local.