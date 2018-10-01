‘It’s fabulous:’ Die-hard fans stand in rain to welcome Brewers home from Wrigley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Loyal Milwaukee Brewers fans stood in the rain Monday night, Oct. 1 to welcome the team home from Wrigley Field, where they became Central Division champions after defeating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Monday afternoon. Some also wanted to get their hands on some Brew Crew gear at the Brewers Team Store, slated to be open all night long!

"It's fabulous for the city. It's exciting," said Paula Gallitz.

"We played over 150 games and now it's down to one game. It's been kind of a dog fight all year," said Russ Thorson.

After watching the game at Kelly's Bleachers, some fans headed straight to Miller Park to celebrate the victory over the rival Cubs and welcome the team home.

"We are always going to be friends. We're rivals anyway because I'm in the Air Force and he's in the Army, so we're used to that rivalry," said Michelle Plastow, Cubs fan.

"All I do is talk about the Brewers!" said Jason Simon.

At the Brewers Team Store, there was plenty of gear and excitement for veteran fans and those just jumping onto the bandwagon.

"We're so excited, and we already have playoff tickets," said Nicole Jensen-McIntosh.

FOX6 News found a brother-sister duo backing the Crew all the way.

"I hope they win again because I really like them and I really count on them," said Abby Schweda.

"I like going to games with her because she's energetic and loves the Brewers," said Jack Schweda.

The month of October started off on a very high note for Brewers fans, despite the rainy, gloomy first day.

CLICK HERE for Brewers postseason tickets.