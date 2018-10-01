‘A Legendary Christmas:’ John Legend to perform at The Riverside in December
MILWAUKEE — John Legend will be playing at The Riverside on Dec. 12. The show is part of his 25-date “A Legendary Christmas Tour.”
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online. You can also call The Pabst and The Riverside box offices at 414-286-3663.
A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Track List
- What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)
- Silver Bells
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
- No Place Like Home
- Bring Me Love
- Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day
- Christmas Time Is Here
- Waiting for Christmas
- Purple Snowflakes
- The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
- Please Come Home for Christmas
- Wrap Me Up in Your Love
- By Christmas Eve
- Merry Merry Christmas
