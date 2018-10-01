× ‘A Legendary Christmas:’ John Legend to perform at The Riverside in December

MILWAUKEE — John Legend will be playing at The Riverside on Dec. 12. The show is part of his 25-date “A Legendary Christmas Tour.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online. You can also call The Pabst and The Riverside box offices at 414-286-3663.

A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Track List

What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica) Silver Bells Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding) No Place Like Home Bring Me Love Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day Christmas Time Is Here Waiting for Christmas Purple Snowflakes The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) Please Come Home for Christmas Wrap Me Up in Your Love By Christmas Eve Merry Merry Christmas