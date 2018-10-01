‘Make a difference:’ Hunger Task Force seeks ‘3 key items’ during holiday food drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hunger Task Force’s annual holiday food drive campaign, Food For Families, kicked off Monday, Oct. 1, with 52 days until Thanksgiving and 85 until Christmas.

As a new month began -- an initiative to support Milwaukee families got off the ground.

"Imagine sitting down on Thanksgiving Day and not having enough to eat," said Sherrie Tussler, Hunger Task Force director.

The campaign, Food For Families, is all about generating food and funds to sustain hungry Milwaukee families this holiday season.

"Especially in the holiday season, we want to make sure every family in Milwaukee can enjoy time together and have balanced, nutritious meals," said Grady Crosby, Johnson Controls public affairs vice president.

Crosby said each month, 30,000 people rely on pantries the Hunger Task Force helps stock.

"It's hard for kids to concentrate in school if they're hungry. It's hard to do your best on a job interview if you're hungry," said Crosby.

This year, they're looking for three specific items: low-sodium green beans, low-sugar cereal or oatmeal and canned tuna or chicken.

"Think about children sitting at that holiday table, because one in four kids woke up today in Milwaukee with not enough food on the table," said Tussler.

To help, just look for blue bins located at most grocery stores.

"One can at a time, $1 at a time, people can make a difference in somebody else's life, and they can bring some dignity to the table," said Tussler.

Food For Families runs Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 and boasts several opportunities for individuals, school groups, congregations, families or corporations to get involved and give back.

The following three crucial actions will make the biggest impact this year:

Make cash donations to support the purchase and provision of food

Donate the "three key items" in the blue bins at most local grocery stores

Host a food drive to collect the "three key items" in an office, church or home

CLICK HERE to learn more.