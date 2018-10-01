Making ‘momplimenting’ a thing: How to make a positive difference in the lives of parents around us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- She's a local blogger and is hoping she can get a new verb to sweet the nation -- "momplimenting." Angie Emrey from Milwaukee Moms Blog joins Real Milwaukee.

All too often when parents are out in public with their kids they get unsolicited comments, from "been there done that" or "you've got your hands full." For parents who are struggling, those comments just aren't helpful. That's why Angie is suggesting momplimenting instead.

Here are five things parents often hear but don't need to and what people can say instead.