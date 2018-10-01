Man accused plowing into couple with stolen SUV, critically injuring them, reaches plea deal

MOUNT PLEASANT — A young man prosecutors say was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle when he struck two pedestrians as they walked out of Festival Foods in Mount Pleasant in January has reached a plea deal in the case against him.

Isaiah Degroot, 18, on Monday, Oct. 1 pleaded guilty or no contest to 11 of 19 charges filed against him.

The pleas are broken down below:

Hit-and-run involving great bodily harm — two counts (guilty)

Felony bail jumping — five counts (guilty)

First degree reckless injury, unborn child (no contest)

First degree reckless injury (no contest)

Possession of THC (no contest)

Receiving stolen property, greater than $5,000 to $10,000 or firearm (no contest)

Degroot will be sentenced on Dec. 3.

Jeff Coopman and his wife, Cheryl were critically hurt in the crash involving the stolen SUV prosecutors say was driven by Degroot, with a handgun and drugs inside. He shouldn’t have been driving in the first place, because investigators say he’s never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bail at the time of the crash — arrested in November of 2017 for violent felonies including firing shots from a vehicle.

Jeff Coopman was released from the hospital in February. He suffered a broken pelvis and left leg, which nearly caused his kidneys to fail. Cheryl Coopman was still in the ICU at that time. In addition to losing an arm and leg, she remained barely responsive.

Upon his release from the hospital, Jeff Coopman said he was most looking forward to hugging his granddaughter, being cared for by Jeff and Cheryl after the death of their daughter.

The couple’s niece set up a GoFundMe.com account in their honor.