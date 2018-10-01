× Man charged after report of suicide bomber near Franklin Walmart

FRANKLIN — 20-year-old man has been charged after a report of a suicidal subject with a bomb vest attached to his chest near the Franklin Walmart late Tuesday, Sept. 25. Aaron Ziehr is facing one count of bomb scare.

According to the criminal complaint, officers on Tuesday, Sept. 25 received two phone calls around 7:30 p.m. regarding Ziehr. Both callers indicated that Ziehr had sent suicidal threats and stated that he had a bomb strapped to his chest at the Walmart in Franklin. Ziehr allegedly stated that if the police were called the bomb would detonate.

Because of the report, the Walmart and Sam’s Club next door were evacuated. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office were also called to the scene.

Officers spent a number of hours searching and securing the Walmart to verify there was no threat.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 26, Ziehr turned himself in to the West Allis Police Department.

The complaint indicates Ziehr told authorities that he was in the Walmart parking lot on Sept. 25, but never went inside. He said he was still in the parking lot when he saw the police arrive and people exit the building. He indicated he was never armed with a bomb.

He later admitted he sent those text messages to get a “rise” out of someone.

If convicted, Ziehr could face up to 3 years and 6 months in prison and $10,000 in fines.