Recognize her? Police seek suspect after retail theft at CVS Pharmacy in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police in Menomonee Falls need your help identifying a suspect involved in a retail theft incident at a CVS Pharmacy on Appleton Avenue.

It happened on Thursday, Sept. 27 shortly before 10 a.m.

Police say the suspect loaded a basket with merchandise and bypassed all points of sales without attempting to pay. The suspect fled the scene in a black 2007 Chrysler 300 with Wisconsin license plate: 835-YEA.

The suspect is described as a female, black, 30-35 years old.

If anyone can identify the suspect please contact Officer Ruhlman of the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.