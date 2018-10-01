US Coast Guard searches Lake Michigan after report of kayaker in distress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The U.S. Coast Guard was dispatched to McKinley Marina on Monday morning, Oct. 1 for a report of a kayaker in distress. The call came in just before 9 a.m.

Milwaukee police say they are searching for a 44-year-old woman who was seen entering the water in a purple kayak at approximately 6 a.m.

The Coast Guard has a small boat out on Lake Michigan -- along with the Milwaukee Police Department's harbor patrol boat looking for the kayaker.

A Coast Guard helicopter is on its way from Traverse City, Michigan to aid in the search.

This is a developing story.