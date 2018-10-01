× Waukesha South principal on leave, accused of neglecting his own children

WAUKESHA — The principal at Waukesha South High School has been placed on administrative leave — facing child neglect charges.

Ryan Galante, 34, of Waukesha faces two misdemeanor counts of child neglect.

Below is a statement from the School District of Waukesha:

“On Friday, Sept. 28, School District of Waukesha administrators were notified by Waukesha South Principal Ryan Galante that he was charged with two counts of child neglect of his own children. The district takes these charges very seriously. We have initiated an investigation into these charges, and Mr. Galante has been put on administrative leave.”

Galante is set to make his initial appearance in court on Oct. 22.