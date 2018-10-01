× Woman thanks ‘angel’ who saved her when her heart stopped behind the wheel

LINCOLN, Ne. — A Nebraska woman said she’s lucky to be alive after her heart failed while behind the wheel of her car. A stranger helped revive her without a moment’s hesitation.

“I wasn’t here until those girls brought me back,” said Elaine Schaffstall.

A week ago, Schaffstall lay lifeless in the driver’s seat of her banged-up car. On Sunday, Sept. 30, her body was still battered and bruised.

“All my ribs hurt in front and back. My legs are fairly bruised and it’s just not comfortable,” said Schaffstall.

She was battered — but alive.

“I left this world,” said Schaffstall.

Schaffstall was going to ShopKo after having lunch with her sister. She was driving along the building when her car hit the curb as her heart suddenly stopped. She crossed over the street and narrowly missed a light pole. Schaffstall ended up hitting a tree before rumbling across the street as her car stopped inside a law firm’s parking lot.

“I don’t remember any of that though,” said Schaffstall.

Schaffstall doesn’t remember her savior either. It was a respiratory therapist who was waiting in the wings to restart her heart.

“They did 10 minutes of CPR,” said Schaffstall.

Four days after the scare, her niece wrote a Facebook post about the miracle, hoping the message could reach the person that saved her aunt’s life.

Over 100 shares later, Schaffstall’s phone rang. The message had been delivered, and Jill Ysac wanted to reach out.

“I thanked her. I think of her as an angel. She was just glad that I was alive and doing better. I’m just glad to be alive and able to share my life with my kids still,” said Schaffstall.

Her sister, Paula, died a few years ago from heart failure while in a car.