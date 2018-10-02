‘A beautiful thing:’ Young Milwaukee men invited to play in Midnight Basketball League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Young men are invited to show off their basketball skills as part of the new "Midnight League" on the city's north side.

The free games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays through early November at Obama High School.

Men between the ages of 17 and 25 who live in Milwaukee are invited to participate.

"It's a beautiful thing to see hundred of young men not only playing basketball -- but also fellowshipping, creating a bond with each other," said Mark Briggs, Milwaukee Recreation supervisor.

Each night will feature games starting at 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

There's also a "South Side League," with games played at Bradley Tech on Wednesday and Saturday nights. That league began on Sept. 8.

The "North Side League's" season started Tuesday, Oct.2.

CLICK HERE to learn more.