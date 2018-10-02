× Amazon announces $15 minimum wage for all US employees

NEW YORK — Amazon says it is increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US employees effective November 1.

The change applies to full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

Amazon says the $15 minimum wage will benefit more than 250,000 Amazon employees, plus 100,000 seasonal workers.

Critics, including independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, have criticized the company for not paying workers enough.

“We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and CEO. “We’re excited about this change and encourage our competitors and other large employers to join us.”