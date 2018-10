MILWAUKEE — Applebee’s has officially unveiled the latest addition to their “Neighborhood Drink” menu — and it’s seriously spooky.

Just in time for Halloween, the “Dollar Zombie” is described by Applebee’s as a mixture of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime and garnished with a “gummy brain.”

If you ever see a zombie that doesn’t look like a cocktail with a gummy brain on top, lace up those sneakers and run like the wind. pic.twitter.com/f7ziORr369 — Applebee's (@Applebees) October 1, 2018

Trick-or-treat yourself to the zombie drink for just $1 at participating Applebee’s locations through the month of October.