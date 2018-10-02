× Beware: Walworth County Sheriff warns residents of telephone scam

ELKHORN — The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a telephone scam.

Officials say a caller posing as a deputy sheriff makes telephone contact with the potential victim and demands payment for an outstanding arrest warrant. The caller provides instructions to pay the warrant via gift cards to prevent arrest.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office indicated in a news release that it will never request warrants be satisfied via gift card payments. Citizens should exercise caution whenever they are requested to provide telephone payments or personal, identifying information.

If you have been victimized contact your local law enforcement agency to complete a report.