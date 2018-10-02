× Georgie Porgie’s brings back ‘Batter’s Up Sundae’ to celebrate Brewers ⚾🍨

OAK CREEK — Georgie Porgie’s in Oak Creek has brought back a sweet treat to help celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers’ sweet 3-1 victory over the Cubs for the NL Central Division title.

The dessert, inspired by the Brewers, is called the “Batter’s Up Sundae.”

It is made with vanilla custard, yellow cake pieces, Blue Moon ice cream, rainbow jimmies — topped with whipped cream and a novelty baseball candy.

Half of the proceeds will benefit the “Koos for Kids” organization created by bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel.