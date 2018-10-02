× Growing list of stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many stores have announced their plans to close for the holiday.

BestBlackFriday.com released a list of nearly 100 national and regional retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

Costco, Nordstrom, IKEA, Barnes & Noble, Home Depot and Petco are among the list of stores choosing to stay closed on Thanksgiving.

