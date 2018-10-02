Growing list of stores will be closed on Thanksgiving
MILWAUKEE — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many stores have announced their plans to close for the holiday.
BestBlackFriday.com released a list of nearly 100 national and regional retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018.
Costco, Nordstrom, IKEA, Barnes & Noble, Home Depot and Petco are among the list of stores choosing to stay closed on Thanksgiving.
Do you think stores should be closed for Thanksgiving? Vote in our poll below:
Here’s a look at the growing list:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot & OfficeMax
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Paper Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine