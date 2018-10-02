× Have a ticket to game 1 of the NLDS? Here’s what you need to know

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers says tickets for game one of the National League Division Series (NLDS) are sold out.

The Brewers host game one of the NLDS on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 4:07 p.m. Milwaukee will host the winner of Tuesday night’s National League Wild Card Game between the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs.

For those who have tickets to game one, here is what you need to know:

PARKING LOTS: The Miller Park parking lots will open at 1 p.m. CDT. Note, the Brewers are urging fans to plan ahead when considering parking options for all postseason games at Miller Park. Once a game is confirmed to be played, fans may purchase advance parking passes at the discounted rate at Brewers.com/postseason or by visiting the Miller Park Box Office prior to the day of the game. On the day of game, parking passes will be available online only at the increased day of game rate. All parking passes purchased online will be digitally delivered through the MLB Ballpark App. General Parking for those paying at the gates on the day of the game will be very limited, so advance purchase is highly recommended.

GATE TIMES: Gates to Miller Park will open at 1:45 p.m. CDT.

SECURITY: All fans will be required to go through security when they enter Miller Park. Fans are encouraged to enter the ballpark early to avoid long lines and not miss a pitch.

RALLY TOWELS: All fans in attendance will be given a Brewers Rally Towel upon entry, courtesy of Potawatomi Casino.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH: Ceremonial First Pitches for the Division Series will not be announced in advance, but the Brewers encourage fans to be in their seats for the special moment.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The national anthem signer will be announced at a later time.

GAME TIME: Please note the first pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. CDT. It will be televised exclusively on Fox Sports 1.

ROOF STATUS: An announcement on the status of the roof (opened/closed) for the game will be made on Thursday morning.

BREWERS TEAM STORE: The Brewers Team Store will open at 8 a.m. CDT on Thursday, while the Brewers Team Store at Home Plate Gate will open at 1 p.m. CDT. There will also be satellite merchandise locations throughout the Miller Park parking lots. The stores will be open 30 minutes after the game ends.

GAME PROGRAM: A limited number of Milwaukee Brewers 2018 National League Division Series programs will be available for $10 at Miller Park. Each game program is individually numbered.