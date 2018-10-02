‘It’s been crazy:’ Businesses are in Brewers mode, reaping financial rewards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As the Milwaukee Brewers plow into the playoffs, businesses in southeast Wisconsin -- hotels, restaurants, retail -- are expected to feel a positive impact.

FOX6 News found a well-oiled machine pressing paint onto T-shirts at Redwall Screen Printing in Oak Creek Tuesday, Oct. 2.

"It's been crazy. Obviously, being a local Milwaukee brand enhances it that much more," said Michael DeGrave, owner of Routine Baseball Apparel.

Routine Baseball Apparel, based in Franklin, created the Brew Crew-backed designs.

"Totally in full Brewers mode," said Shimone Croxton.

Routine works with Major League Baseball to create fan clothing, including a nifty Christian Yelich design.

"He's sitting on a throne and he is owning his space," said Croxton.

DeGrave said the company's online sales have grown as the Brewers forge ahead.

"When the Brewers are winning, we are winning," said DeGrave.

Kristin Settle with VISIT Milwaukee said the team's success is beneficial for the entire area.

"Our hotels are going to be busier. Our attractions and venues are going to be busier. Our restaurants are going to be busier -- and our retail shops are going to do better too," said Settle.

As the Brewers' playoff push moves forward, Routine is working to deliver more products hot off the press.

"As long as the Brewers keep going deeper into the playoffs, these sales will continue to come in," said DeGrave.

It is difficult for experts to come up with a solid financial impact number right now. It all depends on who and how the team plays.