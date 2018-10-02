× Kenosha City Council approves life ring kiosks after drowning off North Pier

KENOSHA — The Kenosha City Council on Monday, Oct. 1 unanimously approved the installation of four life ring kiosks — three on Kenosha’s North Pier and one on the park side.

A life ring kiosk donated by the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association will be installed by the end of the week (weather permitting) according to a news release from Alderman David Bogdala. Once an agreement is finalized with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the others will go up.

Alderman Bogdala’s statement says “many individuals and businesses have stepped forward and asked how they can help,” so the city has set up a “Water Safety Trust” — where citizens can make donations to help purchase and maintain these kiosks. Anyone interested in donating is asked to send a check to the City of Kenosha’s Finance Department. Please include a short statement about how you’d like the money to be spent (i.e. additional life rings, more kiosks, signs, educational materials on water safety, etc.)

The statement says another alderman, John Fox, has been approached by people looking to make monetary pledges toward this effort.

Donovan Anderson, 17, a student at Indian Trail High School, drowned after he jumped from Kenosha’s North Pier into Lake Michigan on Sept. 6. His body was recovered on Sept. 12 near Carthage College.