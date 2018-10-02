× Man forces his way into Fort Atkinson school, threatens to release dog

FORT ATKINSON — A man with a dog forced his way into a Fort Atkinson school on Monday and threatened to release the dog, according to a post on the School District of Fort Atkinson Facebook page.

The post was made to inform parents of the incident which unfolded at Luther Elementary School on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the man with the dog entered the school around 2:45 p.m. He did not have a weapon — but forced his way into the building and ignored staff directives. The subject threatened to release the dog in the school. 911 was called, the building went on active intruder lockdown.

The Fort Atkinson Police Department was on the scene and the subject and dog were in police custody within four minutes, according to the post.

District officials indicated if any “child experiences any strong emotions related to this incident, counseling services will be available at school.”