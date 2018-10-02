× Michigan to enforce work requirements for certain food stamp recipients

MICHIGAN — Michigan will start enforcing work requirements for certain food stamp recipients.

Some people that receive food stamps will have to begin working or performing community service to continue receiving benefits.

Every able-bodied person between the ages of 18 and 49 now has three months to find a job before losing their benefits.

They must work, volunteer or be in training for a median of 20 hours a week.

The policy was already in place, but not being enforced because of a previously weaker economy.

New applicants to the program will have to follow the new rules right away.