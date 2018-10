× Milwaukee police investigate collision between pickup truck, motorcycle

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are on the scene of a fatal collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle at 39th and Hampton.

The wreck was first reported to first responders shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reports one adult male has been pronounced dead at Froedtert Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

MCMEO responding to 39th and W. Hampton for the report of a motorcycle fatality. One adult male pronounced dead at Froedtert Hospital. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy scheduled for tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) October 2, 2018