MLB releases schedule for NLDS games, Brewers to play early Thursday & Friday

MILWAUKEE — According to Major League Baseball Communications on Twitter, the Milwaukee Brewers will be playing the early games on Thursday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 5. The rest of the National League Division Series has also been mapped out.

Below are start times for Division Series games through Sunday, October 7th. FS1 or MLB Network will exclusively cover all National League Division Series games, while TBS will exclusively televise all American League Postseason action. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/y9OZQzziZG — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 2, 2018

Here is how the Brewers’ side of the NLDS schedule is playing out:

Thursday, Oct. 4 (at Miller Park): First pitch at 4:07 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 5 (at Miller Park): First pitch at 3:15 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 7 (at CHI/COL): First pitch 3:37 p.m. (MLB Network)

Monday, Oct. 8 if necessary (at CHI/COL): First pitch TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 10 if necessary (at Miller Park): First pitch TBD

