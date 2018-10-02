MLB releases schedule for NLDS games, Brewers to play early Thursday & Friday

MILWAUKEE — According to Major League Baseball Communications on Twitter, the Milwaukee Brewers will be playing the early games on Thursday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 5. The rest of the National League Division Series has also been mapped out.
Here is how the Brewers’ side of the NLDS schedule is playing out:
- Thursday, Oct. 4 (at Miller Park): First pitch at 4:07 p.m. (FS1)
- Friday, Oct. 5 (at Miller Park): First pitch at 3:15 p.m. (FS1)
- Sunday, Oct. 7 (at CHI/COL): First pitch 3:37 p.m. (MLB Network)
- Monday, Oct. 8 if necessary (at CHI/COL): First pitch TBD
- Wednesday, Oct. 10 if necessary (at Miller Park): First pitch TBD
