× Now through Nov. 15: Milwaukee residents can rake leaves into street 🍂

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 2 that residents may rake their leaves into the curb lanes from now through Thursday, Nov. 15. Actual collection of leaves will begin on Monday, Oct. 8.

The DPW collects leaves, brush and yard waste separately from garbage and composts it, which conserves natural resources while saving the city money. Residents are also encouraged to mulch leaves and leave grass clippings on the lawn.

Tips for a successful fall leaf collection:

Rake leaf piles into the street but keep them away from storm drains and sewer grates

Keep leaf piles away from the curb – give a one-foot space

Place garden debris – plants, flowers, etc. – on top of leaf piles

Do not put leaves in plastic bags; brown paper bags designed for yard waste are OK to use

Do not put leaves in garbage carts

Pumpkins – DO NOT PLACE THEM ON YOUR LEAF PILE! Compost them if they have no melted candle wax or decorations, or dispose of them in your garbage cart

Do not put brush into the street – place it on the grass next to the curb. Brush is defined as woody stalks such as tree branches and bushes.

For more information – including how to find your leaf collection schedule, call 414-286-2489 or visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/leaves.