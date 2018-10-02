× ‘Proud to expand:” Milwaukee Tool acquires Imperial Blades

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Tool announced Tuesday, Oct. 2 the acquisition of the Imperial Blades business based in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

According to a news release, Imperial Blades is known for high quality products and a broad range of accessory solutions. Founded in 2008, the company has grown at an impressive rate with new product technology such as Storm Titanium coating and the Carbide Extreme Blade.

“Imperial Blades is a strong brand focused on expanding and delivering a broad range of high quality solutions to the oscillating tool category,” says Joseph Galli, CEO of TTI. “Milwaukee Tool remains relentlessly focused on delivering innovative solutions, and we are proud to expand our US Manufacturing footprint and portfolio of professional brands with Imperial Blades.”