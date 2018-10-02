Watch: Horse escapes stable and runs through French cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANTILLY, France -- A young horse escaped her racing stable in the town of Chantilly, north of Paris, and ran for the nearest cafe, where customers scampered

for safety as she pranced through the premises kicking her hind legs in the air.

A security camera captured how the horse ran from one end to the other of the bar before making a U-turn and strutting back, still bucking its legs into the air and bumping into the bar tables and chairs, before leaving the premises.

Stephane Jasmin, the bar owner, said no one was hurt in the incident though he was stunned at what had happened.

There were just seven customers at the moment the horse entered.

Things could have been a lot more serious had the animal come five minutes earlier because a large number had just left to catch a morning train.

Jockey Jean-Marie Beguigne, quoted in the Ouest-France tale of events, said he lost hold of the horse, who had what he called a "runaway penchant." The animal tore off down the road and across a roundabout before stepping into the bar.