Wehr Nature Center: ‘Explore over five miles of nature trails through woodland, wetland, prairie’

MILWAUKEE -- Apple pies, applesauce, apple cider -- none of these fall favorites can be made without picking apples. Kasey Chronis spent the morning enjoying all things fall at the Wehr Nature Center.

About Wehr Nature Center (website)

Explore over five miles of nature trails through woodland, wetland, prairie and oak savanna on 220 acres of protected land in Whitnall Park. Step inside the Wehr Nature Center to meet our resident reptiles, see an indoor beehive and active aquaponics displays and find a range of nature themed books, gifts and toys in our shop.

Just outside the nature center you’ll discover labeled gardens featuring prairie, woodland and other plant varieties; a natural play space for kids with a log cabin playhouse; and an accessible deck over Mallard Lake. Wehr Nature Center also hosts nature-themed educational programming and special events year round.