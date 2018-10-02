WisDOT post on Facebook: In a hurry to get ‘Back to the Future?’ 🚔

MADISON — “In a hurry to get ‘Back to the Future?’ It’s no excuse for speeding.” That is the caption written for a post on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Facebook page which went public on Tuesday evening, Oct. 2.

The post notes a state trooper recently cited the driver of a DeLorean in central Wisconsin.

For those who are not aware, it was a DeLorean that was driven by Dr. Emmett Brown (played by Christopher Lloyd) in the popular 1980s movie series, “Back to the Future.” In those movies, Dr. Brown used the DeLorean as a time machine. It was necessary to hit 88 mph with the car to get into the past or future.