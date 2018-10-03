5 trends every fashionable closet must have this fall

MILWAUKEE -- Fall is here and so is fall fashion! Liz Kores, style expert with Macy's, joins Real Milwaukee with five must-haves for the season.
- Must-have 1: Glen Plaid
- Must-have 2: Red accessories. Easy way to update your look for Fall.
- Must-have 3: Metallic shoes. Metallic shoes are a neutral so you can wear them with many looks. Hair accessories are also a big trend for Fall - including hair bows and decorative barrettes.
- Must-have 4: Varsity Rules. Looks range from varsity jackets and vintage sports jerseys to more prep school looks. Backpacks are still very stylish and practical -- and SCRUNCHIES ARE BACK.
- Must-have 5: Sock Boot. It's a great transition piece because it looks good with or without tights, or with skirts or pants.