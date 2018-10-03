A seasonal salad: Mix up a meal that’s full of fall flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'MILWAUKEE -- There are so many colorful and flavorful foods in season during the fall. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is showing us how to make quinoa salad.

Harvest Quinoa Salad

Courtesy: Recipe Runner

Ingredients:

1 cup uncooked tri-color quinoa

1 cup cubed and roasted butternut squash

1 apple, diced (Gala or Honeycrisp apple)

1 green onion, thinly sliced

2 cups baby kale or spinach, chopped

1/3 cup dried cranberries

2 tbsp toasted slivered almonds

2 tbsp pepitas (aka pumpkin seeds)

Salt & pepper to taste

For Cider Vinaigrette:

1 cup apple cider

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp minced shallot

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions: