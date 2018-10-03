A seasonal salad: Mix up a meal that’s full of fall flavors

'MILWAUKEE -- There are so many colorful and flavorful foods in season during the fall. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is showing us how to make quinoa salad.
Harvest Quinoa Salad
Courtesy: Recipe Runner
Ingredients:
- 1 cup uncooked tri-color quinoa
- 1 cup cubed and roasted butternut squash
- 1 apple, diced (Gala or Honeycrisp apple)
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced
- 2 cups baby kale or spinach, chopped
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries
- 2 tbsp toasted slivered almonds
- 2 tbsp pepitas (aka pumpkin seeds)
- Salt & pepper to taste
For Cider Vinaigrette:
- 1 cup apple cider
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp minced shallot
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- TO ROAST BUTTERNUT SQUASH: Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Toss cubed butternut squash with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast squash in a single layer for about 15-20 minutes or until tender. Let squash cool before you assemble the salad.
- TO PREPARE QUINOA: Rinse and drain quinoa and add it to boiling water. Reduce heat to low, cover and let the quinoa cook for about 15 minutes or until all the water is absorbed. Remove the quinoa from heat and let cool to room temperature.
- TO PREPARE CIDER VINAIGRETTE: In a small saucepan, add the apple cider, vinegar, and shallots. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium high heat. Let it cook for about 8 minutes or until it has reduced to a ½ cup. Remove from heat and pour into a mason jar or measuring cup. Whisk in remaining vinaigrette ingredients, let cool.
- NOW TO MAKE THE SALAD: In a large bowl, combine cooled quinoa, roasted butternut squash, apple, green onion, baby kale, dried cranberries, almonds and pepitas.
- Mix in desired amount of cider vinaigrette and season with salt & pepper as needed.