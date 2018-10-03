Buffet and raffle fundraiser held at Elks Lodge for fallen MPD Officer Michalski

MILWAUKEE — A fundraiser was held Wednesday evening, Oct. 3 for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski at Elks Lodge Milwaukee #46 near 55th and Good Hope.

From 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., 20 percent of proceeds from an all-you-can-eat pizza and broasted chicken buffet were donated to Officer Michalski’s family.

There was also a raffle table and dessert table, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the family.

Officer Michalski, a 17-year veteran of MPD, was shot near 28th and Wright on July 25. He died at the hospital.

The shooting happened as police were trying to arrest Jonathan Copeland, who is set to stand trial in December. Copeland is charged with first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide — pleading not guilty in August.