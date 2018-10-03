Get fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers and homemade bakery at Brown Deer Farmers Market

BROWN DEER -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Brown Deer Farmers Market. It features fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers and homemade bakery from local farmers every Wednesday.
