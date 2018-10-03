‘I was wrong:’ Cubs fan sends ‘apology’ letters to Brewers, Brew Crew fans

MILWAUKEE — A Chicago Cubs fan has made good on his promise to send “apology” letters to everyone who “liked” a tweet he posted in May.

Nathan Marzion posted the following message on Twitter on May 25, 2018:

“As I said before too, if the Brewers finish ahead of the Cubs this year I will write a 1,000 word apology letter and send it to everyone who likes this.”

As I said before too, If the Brewers finish ahead of the Cubs this year I will write a 1,000 word apology letter and send it to everyone who likes this. — Nathan Marzion (@natemar3i0n) May 26, 2018

On Oct. 1, he followed up with a one-word tweet: “Unbelievable.” He then offered forms for people to sign up to receive a letter. The letters were sent on Wednesday, Oct. 3 — and the Milwaukee Brewers received one.

The Brewers posted Marzion’s apology letter on Twitter, with the message: “Thanks, @natemar3i0n. We got our letter. We appreciate you being a good sport! Go Brewers!”

Thanks, @natemar3i0n. We got our letter. We appreciate you being a good sport! Go Brewers! #OurCrewOurOctober pic.twitter.com/T66rAUirD4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 3, 2018

The Brewers face the Colorado Rockies in game 1 of the NLDS Thursday afternoon at Miller Park after the Rockies beat the Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings in the wild-card game Tuesday night.