‘It’ll be electric:’ Ticket prices for NLDS game 1 at Miller Park drop thanks to Cubs’ loss

MILWAUKEE — Tickets for the first game of the NLDS got a lot more affordable thanks to Chicago Cubs’ loss on Tuesday night, Oct. 2. That’s good news for Milwaukee Brewers fans looking to fill up Miller Park and cheer on the Brew Crew.

“Generations waited for this. It will be electric, in a word. It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be rowdy,” said Shawn Bosman.

Adding to the excitement on the eve of the big game was the fact that a certain team from the south won’t be playing at Miller Park on Thursday.

“It’s well worth it to finally know that we’re not playing the Cubs,” said Teresa Depas.

It’s not just good for morale, but also, for wallets.

“Now with the Cubs having lost, people that were holding out for bigger money that they were anticipating getting from Cubs fans are now much more reasonable in their selling price,” said Mike Holzberger, Connections Ticket Service.

Prices on the secondary ticket market dropped after the Colorado Rockies beat the Cubs in the wild-card game Tuesday night.

“We have tickets right now for under $75 if you’re not picky about your seats,” said Holzberger on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at the Ambassador Hotel, where they’re offering a baseball package that includes a room and shuttle to Miller Park…

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook! Brewers have a following all throughout the state. Even if they’re a couple of hours away, they want to come and have fun and not have to worry about driving home,” said Amy Schneider.

The Brewers host the Rockies in game one of the NLDS on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 4:07 p.m.

“This city loves them. There’s going to be 40,000 of their closest friends in the ballpark cheering them on,” said Bosman.

Holzberger anticipated ticket prices for Friday’s game will go up, and that’ll also happen if there is a game 5.