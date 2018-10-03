Meals for Seals: ‘Proceeds from each entree will directly contribute to the animal welfare and conservation efforts”

MEQUON -- One local organization is making quiet the splash. On Wednesday, Oct. 3 Oceans of Fun is partnering with Highland House in Mequon to host Meals for Seals. Kasey spent the morning at the zoo learning about the fundraiser.

About Meals for Seals (website)

Oceans of Fun is proud to share that we have opened Ocean Connections a separate, nonprofit organization we have piloted to further community engagement in conservation efforts. To celebrate the commencement of Ocean Connections we will be hosting our first annual Meals for Seals fundraiser on Wednesday October 3rd from 11:00 a.m. -10:00 p.m. at Highland House in Mequon. A portion of the proceeds from each entree will directly contribute to the animal welfare and conservation efforts of Ocean Connections. Join us for a night of good food for a good cause!