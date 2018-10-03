Most popular Halloween candy ranked state by state

MILWAUKEE — Folks in Wisconsin enjoy their Butterfingers — this, according to Candystore.com‘s annual favorite Halloween candy-by-state rankings.

The website reports $2.6 billion is expected to be spent on trick-or-treat candy in 2018.

Using 11 years of sales data — looking at particular months leading up to Halloween — candystore.com found the top three “Most Popular Halloween Candy” by state.

Butterfinger and Starbursts have been battling for the top spot over the past few years.

In 2016, Butterfinger was above Starbursts, in 2017, Starbursts above Butterfinger and in 2018, Butterfinger took the top spot once again.

Butterfinger: 118,984 Starbursts: 118,572 Hot Tamales: 37,588

Hot Tamales came in third place, eliminating Jolly Ranchers from the top three.

Our neighbor states are as follows:

Minnesota: Tootsie Pops

Iowa: Candy Corn

Illinois: Kit Kat

Michigan: Candy Corn

Do you agree with Wisconsin’s favorite? Vote in our poll: