OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police K-9 Bronco has passed away, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Wednesday, Oct. 3 Oak Creek police made the announcement.

Bronco served with the department from 2006-2016.

The department says Bronco “loved his job,” and always brought energy to those he worked with. He kept his handler, Officer Musa, very busy.

“He will be missed,” the department said.

Bronco was 13 years old.