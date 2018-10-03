× Packers hit the road for matchup with Lions, a rivalry that began in 1930

DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers get back on the road to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 7.

According to Packers.com, the Packers are 8-4 at Detroit under Head Coach Mike McCarthy, including wins in two of the last three games.

Green Bay has an 18-6 mark (.750) against the Lions under McCarthy. Of the 18 wins over Detroit, nine have been decided by 10 points or more, including four by more than 20 points. Four of the last six games between the two have a point differential of seven points or less, with Green Bay winning three of those contests.

This is the Packers’ earliest visit to Ford Field since playing at Detroit in Week 3 of 2014.

The rivalry actually kicked off in 1930 at City Stadium in Green Bay, a 47-13 Packers win. Two seasons later, the teams began a yearly series. Sunday marks meeting No. 178 in the all-time series (including playoffs). The Packers lead the regular-season series, 98-70-7 (.580), and have won both postseason contests the two have played.

Green Bay’s 98 regular-season wins over the Lions are the most the Packers have against any team.