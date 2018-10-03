Police seek suspect wanted for abduction of 3-year-old near 62nd and Stark

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating a suspect accused of taking a 3-year-old girl from her home while armed with a gun.

Police are seeking Gerald Brown, 23 — described as a man, black, standing 6’3″ tall, weighing 175 pounds with black, shoulder-length dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and pink and purple checkered pants.

The abduction happened on Sept. 3, at 2:15 a.m. near 62nd and Stark.

According to police, Brown is a member of the victim’s family — and forced his way into the home, taking the victim and fleeing in a red minivan with another suspect.

The 3-year-old was found hours later and reunited with her family.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to please call 414-935-7360.