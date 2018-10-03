× Storm dumps enough rain in Phoenix to fill 1.2 million backyard pools

PHOENIX — Rosa rolled into town with quite the entrance in Phoenix, Arizona.

“It’s a lot of water!” said Maricopa County meteorologist Daniel Henz.

But how much are we really talking? Henz said 1 inch of rain across 1 square mile generates 17 million gallons of water.

“Yeah, it’s a really large number,” said Henz.

So doing the math, the city of Phoenix saw an average of 2 inches of rain dumping down during this event. An average backyard swimming pool holds about 15,000 gallons of water. So this event alone would be able to fill 1.2 million swimming pools!

Another way to look at it from a consumer side. An average family household uses 300,000 gallons of water a year. This storm could supply 60,000 homes with water for the entire year.

“We’re off to one of the wettest water years on record because of today,” said Henz.

But it won’t even make a dent in Arizona’s drought.

“You’d need it to happen multiple days, over multiple months to really put a dent into the long-term drought,” said Henz.