‘The Property Brothers’ talk about new project they’ve been working on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- They are known to millions as the hosts of HGTV's show "Property Brothers." Drew and Jonathan Scott join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about how they are inspiring kids to dream big. Addiotnally, they've partnered with Heart of America and Kohl’s to make over an elementary school library. Click the link below to nominate a deserving school and get all the details.

CLICK HERE to nominate a school