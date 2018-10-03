Titletown Phase 2 revealed; includes residential, business buildings

ASHWAUBENON — Titletown Development LLC, the real estate development arm of the Green Bay Packers, announced plans on Wednesday, Oct. 3 for Phase 2 of Titletown, a mixed-use real estate development located directly west of Lambeau Field.

Highlighted by approximately 220 residences and a four-to-five story office building, Phase 2 adds to the “live” and “work” elements of Titletown’s draw.

A news release indicates the residences will be built at the site along Brookwood Drive and include up to 150 units in an apartment building, ranging from studios to three bedroom-units. The remaining 70-90 residences are anticipated to be a mix of three different styles of townhomes available for ownership.

The office building, to be located along Lombardi Avenue and Marlee Lane, will be four-to-five stories and consist of approximately 130,000 square feet of Class A, premium office space. Wisconsin-based Commercial Horizons will be an investor in the development and the designer of the office building, which will feature capacity for up to 400 workers.

Final details of the residences, including cost and available options, are being completed and will be announced later this year. Construction for both residences and the office building is slated to begin in spring 2019. Reservations for those interested in Titletown’s residences will begin later this football season. Completion of the initial residences and the full office building is expected by summer 2020.

For more information on living in Titletown, including an option to express interest, please visit livetitletown.com.