Watch: Raccoon breaks into Texas police station, tries to escape capture

BEDFORD, Texas -- An intruder was caught on camera trying to elude police in Texas.

Surveillance video captured the wild scene of a raccoon running rampant at the Bedford Police Department.

Animal control and officers were on the move Monday, Oct. 1 trying to round up the raccoon but it slipped away several times.

At one point it appeared the critter was cornered but he squirmed his way free -- then it scaled a window.

The raccoon was reportedly on the loose for over nine hours before it was finally captured.