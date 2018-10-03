Watch: Raccoon breaks into Texas police station, tries to escape capture

BEDFORD, Texas -- An intruder was caught on camera trying to elude police in Texas.
Surveillance video captured the wild scene of a raccoon running rampant at the Bedford Police Department.
Animal control and officers were on the move Monday, Oct. 1 trying to round up the raccoon but it slipped away several times.
At one point it appeared the critter was cornered but he squirmed his way free -- then it scaled a window.
The raccoon was reportedly on the loose for over nine hours before it was finally captured.
32.842056 -97.131362