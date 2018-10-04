× 5 taken to hospital, 2 by Flight for Life after 3-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two people were taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after a crash involving three people in Mount Pleasant Thursday, Oct. 4.

It happened at the intersection of Old Green Bay Road and County Line Road.

An investigation revealed an SUV was headed southbound on Old Green Bay Road, and it entered the intersection at County Line on a red light –striking a work van, which was headed westbound on County Line.

The van flipped on its side and ended in the deep ditch on the south side of County Line Road. The SUV continued, striking a third vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on County Line.

The passenger in the white SUV was ejected from the vehicle. Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life.

Both of the drivers of the other two vehicles, and an occupant were taken to the hospital.

Police said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.