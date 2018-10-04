× 70-year-old man dies at hospital after shooting himself at Elm Grove PD

ELM GROVE — A 70-year-old Elm Grove man died at the hospital after he shot himself in the parking lot at the Elm Grove Police Department.

It happened Thursday, Oct. 4 shortly before 8 a.m.

That’s when police say the man approached an officer in the parking lot and reported that individuals were loitering in the lobby of his property near a bus stop. The officer assisted the man, and as he was returning to his squad, the man approached the officer a second time, appearing distraught.

The officer asked the man to come into the police station to talk more, and at this point, the man removed a gun from his jacket pocket and shot himself in the chest.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures, and the man was taken to Froedtert Hospital, where he died.

No officers were injured, and none of them discharged any weapons.

The investigation is ongoing.