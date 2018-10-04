MILWAUKEE -- Some special guests that we all know and love joined FOX6 WakeUp. The Johnsonville Racing Sausages are here ahead of Game 1 of the National League Division Series.
Cheering on the Crew! The Johnsonsville Racing Sausages are here
