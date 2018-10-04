Cheering on the Crew! The Johnsonsville Racing Sausages are here

Posted 8:54 am, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:55AM, October 4, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Some special guests that we all know and love joined FOX6 WakeUp. The Johnsonville Racing Sausages are here ahead of Game 1 of the National League Division Series.