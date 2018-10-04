Driver spots cow – in back seat of pickup – enjoying ride down Ohio highway

TIPP CITY, Ohio – Video of a cow cruising in the back seat of a truck traveling down an Ohio highway has gone viral.

JD Blair told WKEF that he was driving home on Tuesday when he saw a cow’s head emerge from the rear passenger window. Blair took out his phone and started recording so he could “make sure his family saw what he was seeing.”

Blair shared the video on Facebook and, by Thursday, it had millions of views and had been shared hundreds of thousands of times.

Cory Morris, the driver of the truck, rescued the cow, whose name is Annie, when she was 1 day old, according to WKEF.

Annie is now 18-months-old, weighs 800 pounds and regularly rides in the back seat, often to McDonald’s for one of her favorite snacks – ice cream.

When other people ask about his bovine passenger, Morris told WKEF he usually responds, “where else would I put her?”

Morris said Annie’s rides will come to an end at some point as she continues to grow, but until then there will be more journeys to document on Annie the Highway Cow‘s own Facebook page.

Morris told WKEF he’s in “total amazement” as the video approached 8 million views. “I love that she’s now appreciated by so many people.”